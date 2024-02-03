Previous
Seascape landscape by brigette
Seascape landscape

lovely sea vista at Mt Maunganui - was a sunny blustery morning that turned wet with pounding raindrops that stung like hail!! It's sunny again now - such is summertime!
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
