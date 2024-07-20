Previous
Spicy by brigette
Spicy

Another set up of my spice collection of a few weeks ago - with a few coriander seeds and some saffron threads thrown into the mix.
Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Carole G ace
Spice "Nice" flat lay. Well done
July 20th, 2024  
Graeme Stevens
I always feel obscenely wealthy when I open our spice draw and see saffron, then I go outside and laugh at peasants.
July 20th, 2024  
Brigette ace
@graemestevens of course you do 🤣
July 20th, 2024  
