Previous
Photo 2317
What's in the kitchen draw
Nearly there on my flatlay month
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
2
0
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2529
photos
121
followers
75
following
634% complete
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
4th August 2024 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flatlay
,
flat lay
Christina
ace
It's been quite an effort :) Creative layout too
August 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
Something of everything most of us have, well done.
August 4th, 2024
