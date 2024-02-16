Previous
horses one and two by brigette
horses one and two

i met these lovelies on the drive through to my brothers. They were on the other side of the paddock and i called them over.. and they came over to say hello. how nice
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Boxplayer ace
Lovely expressions
February 16th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Aw, they both look lovely.
February 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and tones, I hope you had something to give them :-)
February 16th, 2024  
