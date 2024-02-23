Previous
heart by brigette
Photo 2166

heart

i haven't been to Wellington since Jan 2020... This installation is iconic in Civic Square... I'm hoping to visit sometime soon. Maybe even for work all going well.
23rd February 2024

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
593% complete

