Sunflower in high key

On the way home from visiting my brothers a few weeks ago I stopped in at a family run sunflower fields. They also happen to be the same people who deliver my firewood so i was happy to visit and support - especially as their two daughters around 7 and 10 get involved (they've learned a lot about resilience after problems with rabbits and other pests caused problems for the crop in the early stages). Anyways! here is my photo - actually one of many that i took on the day. I wouldn't usually turn a stunning yellow into black and white - but needs must this week!!!
Brigette

