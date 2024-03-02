Sign up
Previous
Photo 2175
February done and dusted (thank heavens)
Although I was glad to have had some reason to experiment with split toning- my own results were not as good as the presets in LR so the middle of he months looks a bit shabby.. Warm than you to Ann for keeping this in the mix each year
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
4
2
Brigette
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Tags
Diana
You had a great month Brigette, so many wonderful shots in your calendar.
March 2nd, 2024
Brigette
@ludwigsdiana
aww thank you Diana
March 2nd, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
I love the way you have such a subtle flash of red through the middle of your calendar. Some beautiful images.
March 2nd, 2024
Issi Bannerman
Beautiful and how lovely that you used pink instead of red.
March 2nd, 2024
