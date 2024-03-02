Previous
February done and dusted (thank heavens) by brigette
February done and dusted (thank heavens)

Although I was glad to have had some reason to experiment with split toning- my own results were not as good as the presets in LR so the middle of he months looks a bit shabby.. Warm than you to Ann for keeping this in the mix each year
Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Diana ace
You had a great month Brigette, so many wonderful shots in your calendar.
March 2nd, 2024  
Brigette ace
@ludwigsdiana aww thank you Diana
March 2nd, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
I love the way you have such a subtle flash of red through the middle of your calendar. Some beautiful images.
March 2nd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful and how lovely that you used pink instead of red.
March 2nd, 2024  
