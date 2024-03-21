Previous
Green shutters with geranium by brigette
Photo 2195

Green shutters with geranium

i had another photograph that i liked a bit better than this one, but it showcased the green less, so went with this one.
Venice 2011
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
601% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise