Sweet little house by brigette
Photo 2197

Sweet little house

A sweet little find in London - somewhere in Notting Hill
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Louise & Ken
Lucky are those who can paint their homes lavender and purple, and they look perfect in the setting!
March 22nd, 2024  
Brigette
@Weezilou I enhanced the colour a bit for my calendar! but yes this area of london is full of very colourful houses - stay tuned for tomorrows (untouched) highlight!!!
March 22nd, 2024  
