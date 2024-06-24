Previous
sad dog by brigette
Photo 2281

sad dog

This sweet thing looked so sad waiting patiently for his humans....
For the month of June i'm doing a Dogs at the Market series, from recently visited farmers markets - portraits of local pooches living their best lives. Shot in black and White.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful dog, probably hoping that its owner brings a treat for the long wait.
June 23rd, 2024  
Yao RL ace
I hope the humans come back with a big bag of goodies for the dog.
June 23rd, 2024  
