Previous
Photo 2281
sad dog
This sweet thing looked so sad waiting patiently for his humans....
For the month of June i'm doing a Dogs at the Market series, from recently visited farmers markets - portraits of local pooches living their best lives. Shot in black and White.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2490
photos
121
followers
75
following
dogs
fujifilm
x100v
dogs at the market
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful dog, probably hoping that its owner brings a treat for the long wait.
June 23rd, 2024
Yao RL
ace
I hope the humans come back with a big bag of goodies for the dog.
June 23rd, 2024
