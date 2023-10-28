Sign up
Previous
18 / 365
Lunch by the river
Pre theatre matinee meal with a good view of St Paul's cathedral. Quite nice weather for October, which was good as the theatre was mostly outdoors.
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
BJ Wales
@brrjhn
I live in South East Wales. I have cameras but tend to use a smartphone most of the time as it's less conspicuous.
Taken
28th October 2023 1:41pm
london
