Lunch by the river by brrjhn
18 / 365

Lunch by the river

Pre theatre matinee meal with a good view of St Paul's cathedral. Quite nice weather for October, which was good as the theatre was mostly outdoors.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

BJ Wales

@brrjhn
I live in South East Wales. I have cameras but tend to use a smartphone most of the time as it's less conspicuous.
