The Tower of London by brrjhn
The Tower of London

Beefeaters making an effort for Halloween.
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

BJ Wales

@brrjhn
I live in South East Wales. I have cameras but tend to use a smartphone most of the time as it's less conspicuous.
