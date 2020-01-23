Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3424
Sunset over Cooks Bay Lake Simcoe
I came home at the right time last night and just drove past our house to get to the lake. from there I made a U turn past four houses to our driveway.
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
5878
photos
85
followers
98
following
938% complete
View this month »
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
3424
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
22nd January 2020 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
lake_simcoe
,
pics_by_bruni
bep
Wonderful capture.
January 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close