Sunset over Cooks Bay Lake Simcoe by bruni
Sunset over Cooks Bay Lake Simcoe

I came home at the right time last night and just drove past our house to get to the lake. from there I made a U turn past four houses to our driveway.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
bep
Wonderful capture.
January 23rd, 2020  
