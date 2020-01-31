Previous
Next
These little rascals are so smart by bruni
Photo 3432

These little rascals are so smart

Although we feed them every morning they don't let an opportunity pass by to get at the woodpecker's feeder.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
940% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise