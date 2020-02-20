Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3452
Looks like bad weather coming in
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
5917
photos
86
followers
101
following
945% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
17th February 2020 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blackandwhite
,
theme-blackwhite
,
pics_by_bruni
,
for2020
