Almost snowed in

A look out the window gave me the opportunity to get a picture for the highkey - lowkey theme this week.

Yesterday I had my weekly outing with my daughter. We already had a lot of snow but it didn't deterred me from driving into Newmarket. I only found out how hazardous it was once I got on the highway and was almost blown away with the wind coming over the fields. Most people drove way below speed limited and I made it safely to Grace's house. When Grace and I are in town (Newmarket) she takes over the driving and lets me relax.

Only when we got back to her place to drop her off, I had to take the wheel again and drive home. This time I decided it was safer to take country roads instead of Highway 404. I took it easy and drove below speed limit. some cars passed me but I had one follow my lead. he went almost as far as I had to go but once we reached Keswick (where I live) he turned off before I reach my destination.



Overnight we received a lot of that white stuff

and Hans had the snow blower going early this morning to clear the long walkway to hour front door and around the cars in the driveway.



Another trip into Newmarket as we have matinee theater tickets.