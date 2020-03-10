Sign up
Photo 3471
It's got a bit of orange
For the rainbow theme.
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
1
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
5945
photos
86
followers
102
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
20th September 2019 4:55pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
orange
,
pics_by_bruni
,
rainbow2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty orange shot.
March 10th, 2020
