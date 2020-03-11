Sign up
Photo 3472
Lily and a photo bomber
An oldie but always nice to enjoy.
I took this picture of the two lilies10 years ago.
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE V1003 ZOOM DIGIT...
Taken
14th July 2010 7:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
lily
,
lilies
,
pics_by_bruni
,
rainbow2020
Jane Anderson
ace
Gorgeous!
March 11th, 2020
