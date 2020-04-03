Careful open water

What we see here is the shore across the lake, the blue part is still frozen and then open water on our side of the lake.



Our park like beach area is only approximate 140 steps away from our house. its completely fenced in with a locked gate, so no worries of little ones getting too close to the water.



There were hundreds of ducks on the lake and when I saw the twp geese ( I waited a long time for the female to stop feeding and come up, but no. ) the gender was watching us and kept in step when the female moved a bit futher in her feeding frenzy. I guess 7 steps was away from him was too close.