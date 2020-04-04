Sign up
Photo 3497
Mr. Cardinal came calling
Sitting at his computer desk my husband saw a Blue Jay arrive and settle on a tree branch right next to one of our bird feeders. Hans called me and I took the camera and slowly walked over to the window and took a few shots.
Picture was taken March 26th.
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
birds
,
spring
,
blue_jay
,
tree-branch
,
pics_by_bruni
