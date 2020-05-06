Calendar for the month of May

No appointments scheduled and still I had to visit the ER yesterday with chest pains.

Quite interesting so see how the whole procedure of checking in has changed since the pandemic.

I was there for nine hours. everything takes time. blood test for instance took 3 hours before they had the results. ex-rays you had to stand in line to wait for your turn. when the doctor came to see me, she said everything looks normal, she couldn't pin point where the chest pain came from. the doctor asked me if she should order another blood test. I would have to wait 2 hours before they would take it and an hour and a half before the results where back. after waiting that long in the first place, I decided I might as well while I'm here. in conversation, I mentioned that I missed lunch and had my breakfast at 7 am. while back in the waiting room a nurse came to see me with a tray of food and drink. now wasn't that nice of them.

The second blood test showed no significant changes. I finally got home at 9 pm.



Now I have to try to get a hold of my cardiologist and see what he might have to say. I know they receive copies of the ER results. these're trying times.