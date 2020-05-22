Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3545
Flower boxes for the halfandhalf theme
Hans planted white and red geraniums with some dark blue lobelias in between each plant. the boxes, and we have three of them on our railing of the deck, are 3 1/2 feet long.
I'm going to be out most of the day, so will get to your pictures later in the evening.
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6049
photos
91
followers
107
following
971% complete
View this month »
3538
3539
3540
3541
3542
3543
3544
3545
Latest from all albums
1644
3542
3543
1645
3544
1646
3545
1647
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
22nd May 2020 8:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
flower-box
,
pics_by_bruni
,
mayhalf20
,
theme-botanical
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close