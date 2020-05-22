Previous
Next
Flower boxes for the halfandhalf theme by bruni
Photo 3545

Flower boxes for the halfandhalf theme

Hans planted white and red geraniums with some dark blue lobelias in between each plant. the boxes, and we have three of them on our railing of the deck, are 3 1/2 feet long.

I'm going to be out most of the day, so will get to your pictures later in the evening.
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
971% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise