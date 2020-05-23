Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3547
After glow
When we've a beautiful sunset a the lake four houses away from us, the sky turns pink or sometimes pale peachy. I took this picture from our deck across the road. you see a bit of our crimson maple tree in the corner.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
6054
photos
91
followers
107
following
972% complete
3541
3542
3543
3544
3545
3546
3547
3548
3545
1646
3546
1647
3547
1648
1649
3548
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
22nd May 2020 9:00pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sky
,
pink
,
bruni
,
maple_tree
,
pics_by
,
mayhalf20
,
theme-botanical
Diana
ace
Beautiful tones.
May 24th, 2020
