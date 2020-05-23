Previous
Next
After glow by bruni
Photo 3547

After glow

When we've a beautiful sunset a the lake four houses away from us, the sky turns pink or sometimes pale peachy. I took this picture from our deck across the road. you see a bit of our crimson maple tree in the corner.
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
972% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful tones.
May 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise