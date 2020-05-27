Sign up
Photo 3551
Somewhere along Lake Drive
I like this one for the halfandhalf theme.
27th May 2020
27th May 20
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6060
photos
93
followers
107
following
3
2
365
KODAK EASYSHARE V1003 ZOOM DIGIT...
23rd May 2020 6:17am
rope
pole
hydro
pics_by_bruni
mayhalf20..
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Good eye and a great capture.
May 27th, 2020
Diana
ace
Great shot and textures.
May 27th, 2020
