Photo 3605
A short life for this beautiful flower....
...but the ornamental tree is full of buds and so we have always one or two blooming the following day.
when we bought the tree, we were told we can take it inside before it gets too cold and let it overwinter indoors. good that we've lots of room.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Tags
flowers
,
ornamental_tree_with_yellow_flowers
,
picss_by_bruni
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful flower and colour, good that you can keep it indoors during winter.
July 21st, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Gorgeous bloom!
July 21st, 2020
