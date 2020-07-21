Previous
Next
A short life for this beautiful flower.... by bruni
Photo 3605

A short life for this beautiful flower....

...but the ornamental tree is full of buds and so we have always one or two blooming the following day.
when we bought the tree, we were told we can take it inside before it gets too cold and let it overwinter indoors. good that we've lots of room.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
987% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a beautiful flower and colour, good that you can keep it indoors during winter.
July 21st, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Gorgeous bloom!
July 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise