Look what we found on this tree

Keep your eyes open and even better when there are 3 pair of eyes watching out for photo opportunities like this one.



I googled Wikipedia and this is what I found:

A pupa is the life stage of some insects undergoing transformation between immature and mature stages. The pupal stage is found only in holometabolous insects, those that undergo a complete metamorphosis, with four life stages: egg, larva, pupa, and imago.