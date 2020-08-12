Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3626
Stand off
I had some bad news and have to take a trip to the hospital in Peterborough, Ontario hence this quick picture.
Will catch up with you later.
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6202
photos
93
followers
111
following
993% complete
View this month »
3619
3620
3621
3622
3623
3624
3625
3626
Latest from all albums
3621
1714
3622
3623
3624
1715
3625
3626
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
10th August 2020 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrels
,
stand-off
,
pic_by_bruni
bkb in the city
Sorry to hear that.
August 12th, 2020
Diana
ace
Hope all goes well Bruni!
August 12th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close