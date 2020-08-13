Bougainvillea flower

..so sorry I didn't explain yesterday in my comment what it was all about. I was just keeping my daughter company on the long trek to the hospital to visit her dad who has both his legs in a cast. only one visitor at a time is allowed per every second day and I'm sure he would rather see her than his X. Thank you for your good wishes, but I'm not sick.





I had a good night's sleep, but am still a bit groggy from all that sitting in the car in the heat. with covid-19 only one visitor was allowed in, so I couldn't even wait in the cafeteria for Grace. the hospital is in a rural setting in Peterborough.a good 2 hr drive when you get lost once or twice. ha ha. once we got there, I could've paid for the parking ( in the sun ) or as I did, drove around to find a shady spot somewhere, which I found in a parking lot of a food store. kept all the windows down and put my seat back and enjoyed reading a book I brought along. Grace stayed with her dad for 1 1/2 hr, called me when to pick her up. on the way home we took a different route, had to turn around one time as we overshot. it was rush hour by then and twice we had to wait for the oncoming traffic as paving crew was holding us up. would I do it again? yes, just to keep Grace company on the long trip. as least it seemed like a long trip.