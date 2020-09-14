Previous
Loon by bruni
Photo 3659

Loon

Not often that you see a loon and get a chance to take a picture. they usually dive down and it takes a long time for them to come back up
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada.
