What a difference a day makes by bruni
What a difference a day makes

We had a gorgeous sunset yesterday and
today it's miserable. rain rain nothing but rain in the forecast.
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

bruni

Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Monica
Wow! Amazing sky!
September 13th, 2020  
