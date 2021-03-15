Previous
Why are you up and not sleeping by bruni
Why are you up and not sleeping

I guess the raccoon can't sleep with so many people walking by and hoping he comes out of the scrub brush. well, we were lucky, he finally did and I got this nice picture of him.

btw, we went to Edwards Garden again last Saturday. it's such a nice place to go walking. it was packed. I noticed especially a lot of families with small children enjoying their outing.
bruni

