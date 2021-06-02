Previous
Maverick by bruni
Photo 3916

Maverick

Michael, our grandson got himself a Border Collie at the same time his older brother and wife had Baby Carmen.


Picture was taken April 25th.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
moni kozi
aaawww.... that's a cutie....
June 2nd, 2021  
Liz Milne ace
What a sweetheart!
June 2nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Such a lovely fur baby!
June 2nd, 2021  
Harry J Benson ace
Cute puppy
June 2nd, 2021  
