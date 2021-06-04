Sign up
Photo 3918
Tree
Unfortunately we see too many of these old trees fallen while walking the the woods
Picture from May 15th.
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Tags
tree
,
pics_by_bruni
moni kozi
A sad view. But inevitable. Doesn't it all fall down one day?
June 4th, 2021
Lin
ace
Wow - that's a big fallen one!
June 4th, 2021
carol white
ace
Great textures
June 4th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beatiful capture of these lovely textures.
June 4th, 2021
