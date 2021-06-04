Previous
Next
Tree by bruni
Photo 3918

Tree

Unfortunately we see too many of these old trees fallen while walking the the woods

Picture from May 15th.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1073% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
A sad view. But inevitable. Doesn't it all fall down one day?
June 4th, 2021  
Lin ace
Wow - that's a big fallen one!
June 4th, 2021  
carol white ace
Great textures
June 4th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beatiful capture of these lovely textures.
June 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise