Photo 3930
No Name Beauty
I love these flowers but don't know what they're called.
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
17th June 2021 5:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
pics_by_bruni
,
theme-plantpower
Monica
Beautiful - I had never seen these
June 17th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Lovely!
June 17th, 2021
moni kozi
I'm not sure, but i think this is the so called 'spiderwort'. It looks like those in our garden.
Indeed very pretty.
June 17th, 2021
