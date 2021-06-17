Previous
No Name Beauty by bruni
Photo 3930

No Name Beauty

I love these flowers but don't know what they're called.
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
Monica
Beautiful - I had never seen these
June 17th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely!
June 17th, 2021  
moni kozi
I'm not sure, but i think this is the so called 'spiderwort'. It looks like those in our garden.
Indeed very pretty.
June 17th, 2021  
