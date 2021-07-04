English Garden 2

A couple told on the internet the story of how they met, got married and started building an English Garden at their property and maintained it for more than 40 years.



Friends from England apparently sent them each year new flower seeds to keep up for the garden.



Unfortunately, this is their last year as they're retiring. Public viewing started July 4th by appointment only. I got my appointment mixed up and arrived there on July 1st. the Gentleman was nice enough to let Hans and myself go in and look around. So we had the garden all to ourselves to take pictures.