Unique find in an English Garden by bruni
Photo 3948

Unique find in an English Garden

Every garden needs some garden utensils. ha ha. here you see a picture of a flower made with lots of shovels and garden spades. An elderly couple told on the internet the story of how they met, got married and started building an English Garden at their property and maintained it for more than 40 years.

Friends from England apparently sent them each year new flower seeds to keep the garden going.

Unfortunately, this is their last year as they're retiring. Public viewing started July 4th by appointment only. I got my appointment mixed up and arrived there on July 1st. the Gentleman was nice enough to let Hans and myself go in and look around. So we had the garden all to ourselves to take pictures.

5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Diana ace
What a fabulous garden decoration, love the story too.
July 5th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely use of the little spades.
July 5th, 2021  
Lin ace
Beautiful and interesting narrative.
July 5th, 2021  
