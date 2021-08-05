Sign up
Photo 3979
Fungi
July 23rd I found this huge fungi. I know I posted one like this before maybe a year ago or so. found it in the same area as last time.
5th August 2021
2
0
bruni
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Tags
fungi
pics_by_bruni
marlboromaam (Mags)
A nice closeup!
August 7th, 2021
Susan Wakely
Interesting.
August 7th, 2021
