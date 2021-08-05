Previous
Next
Fungi by bruni
Photo 3979

Fungi

July 23rd I found this huge fungi. I know I posted one like this before maybe a year ago or so. found it in the same area as last time.
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1090% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
A nice closeup!
August 7th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting.
August 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise