Photo 3980
Much too early for a autumn leave
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
bruni
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
Tags
colors
leaf
autumn
pics_by_bruni
Jean
maple leaf!
August 7th, 2021
Susan Wakely
A sunbathing leaf.
August 7th, 2021
moni kozi
But a beautiful capture!
August 7th, 2021
