Much too early for a autumn leave by bruni
Photo 3980

Much too early for a autumn leave

6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Jean ace
maple leaf!
August 7th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
A sunbathing leaf.
August 7th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
But a beautiful capture!
August 7th, 2021  
