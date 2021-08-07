Sign up
Photo 3981
What does it look like
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Views
9
9
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
6th August 2021 5:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pics_by_bruni
Jean
ace
well it looks a bit like a leaf, but I'm sure that's not it
August 7th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Leaf or frog.
August 7th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
A little crawling alien?
August 7th, 2021
