Pretty in yellow

So sorry to have been absent yesterday. Grace and I spent the day with driving to our favorite coffee shop. it took a bit of a detour, but the coffee is so good there. then we continued and went to The Beaches ( it's the name of a particular area). finding a parking spot was absolutely impossible and later on we saw lots of cars parked illegally with fines of $50.00. we parked in a residential area 15 minutes walk from the beach.