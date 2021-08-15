Sign up
Blue my favorite color in flowers
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
Album
365
Canon PowerShot A2200
15th August 2021 7:45am
Tags
flower
,
pics_by_bruni
,
blue-hydrangea
Shirley B
Such a beautiful capture.
August 15th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely colour.
August 15th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful - ours always turn pink in our soil condition !
August 15th, 2021
joeyM
ace
❤️💕❤️
August 15th, 2021
Bep
Wunderschön, Bruni!
August 15th, 2021
