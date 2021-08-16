Previous
Seeds by bruni
Photo 3989

Seeds

This seed pocket is from a Jack in a Pulpit, the only Canadian Native Orchid we have growing in our garden.
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

bruni

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a bright red and looks so poisonous -- I think I may have it in my garden too !
August 16th, 2021  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this amazing plant, never heard of it before.
August 16th, 2021  
joeyM ace
👌💕👌
August 16th, 2021  
