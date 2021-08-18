Sign up
Photo 3991
Last Saturday at the beach in Toronto
While we were at the beach, we walked mostly under the trees in the park adjacent to the beach. it was just to hot to be walking the board walk and way too busy.
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
6647
photos
93
followers
114
following
Tags
sand
,
water
,
board-walk
,
pics_by_bruni
,
the-beaches
