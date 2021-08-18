Previous
Next
Last Saturday at the beach in Toronto by bruni
Photo 3991

Last Saturday at the beach in Toronto

While we were at the beach, we walked mostly under the trees in the park adjacent to the beach. it was just to hot to be walking the board walk and way too busy.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1093% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise