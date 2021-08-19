Meet Nibble's the Baby Goat



Grace and I had our Wednesday outing and stayed in Newmarket today. we went walking in the park/forest area under the shady trees and on our way talked to some people we meet there frequently.

A gentleman came towards us carrying a pail and Grace asked him if he is going fishing.. he replied, no I'm going to get a pail full of grass for my baby goat. now, of course, we became interested and asked him questions. it turned out, he has a goat farm with 40 goats and one of the mama goats refuses to nurse her kid. the farmer takes the two month old baby home every day to the joy of his little daughter who bottle feeds Nibbles. he told us they were waiting in the car and Grace asked if we may see them. Nibbles came out first and is she ever cute. I got permission to take some pictures and will share this one with you.

It turned out the gentleman has a goat farm with 40 goats so far and rents them out. he told us it takes five days to clear an acre of shrubs, weeds, wildflower etc. and that the goats prefer to eat this instead of grass.