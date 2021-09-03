Stairs at Sherwood Park.

Blythwood Park has an area for children, a splash pad with water fountains spraying at certain intervals. playground with slides etc. all this is close to the clean facilities. lots of picnic benches and one is allowed to BBQ.



From this park its only a short walk to Sherwood Park and the off leash dog area. there's a little brook running along and of course, dogs like water. all is fenced in so your pooch can't run off.



Apart from the fenced off leash area, there are many trails to explore. the forest provides a high quality forest habitat, being sensitive to wildlife and fauna.