Photo 4088
Yesterday's plant (continued)
I thought you might like to see the actual plant, leaves and flowers. so the tiny bit at the top of the little twig I snipped off are the flowers.
I was in a hurry and just put a clean sheet of paper over some recipes I was looking at and a bit of the writing shows on the left.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
4
3
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6753
photos
93
followers
112
following
1120% complete
4081
4082
4083
4084
4085
4086
4087
4088
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
28th October 2021 10:24am
Tags
twig-with-leaves-and-tiny-flowers
,
pics_by_bruni.theme-seasons
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely leaves to add to the pretty flowers.
November 27th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 27th, 2021
carol white
ace
Lovely colourful leaves.Fav😊
November 27th, 2021
Diana
ace
What a lovely shot of this beautiful plant.
November 27th, 2021
