Yesterday's plant (continued) by bruni
Yesterday's plant (continued)

I thought you might like to see the actual plant, leaves and flowers. so the tiny bit at the top of the little twig I snipped off are the flowers.

I was in a hurry and just put a clean sheet of paper over some recipes I was looking at and a bit of the writing shows on the left.
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

bruni

ace
@bruni
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely leaves to add to the pretty flowers.
November 27th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 27th, 2021  
carol white ace
Lovely colourful leaves.Fav😊
November 27th, 2021  
Diana ace
What a lovely shot of this beautiful plant.
November 27th, 2021  
