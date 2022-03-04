Sign up
Photo 4184
Vacation and shopping go hand in hand
I love these street scenes and could spend quite some time looking at this colourful display.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
6866
photos
93
followers
114
following
Tags
mexico
,
vacation
,
2007
,
acapulco
,
street-scene
,
pics_by_bruni
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks like a wonderful place to shop and I agree with your title.
March 4th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh, this is so colorful and warm.
March 4th, 2022
Shirley B
Great memories of sunnier times.
March 4th, 2022
