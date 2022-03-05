Previous
Sand Art by bruni
Photo 4185

Sand Art

I call it sand art and advertisement. yes, they do have a Walmart in Acapulco. We usually took the bus or taxi when we bought a lot of groceries.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

bruni

Mickey Anderson ace
Very cool, Now I want a Nestle bar!
March 5th, 2022  
