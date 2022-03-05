Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4185
Sand Art
I call it sand art and advertisement. yes, they do have a Walmart in Acapulco. We usually took the bus or taxi when we bought a lot of groceries.
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6868
photos
93
followers
114
following
1146% complete
View this month »
4178
4179
4180
4181
4182
4183
4184
4185
Latest from all albums
4179
4180
4181
4182
4183
4184
1821
4185
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
KODAK CX7430 ZOOM DIGITAL CAMERA
Taken
8th January 2007 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
art
,
vacation
,
acapulco
,
pics_by_bruni
Mickey Anderson
ace
Very cool, Now I want a Nestle bar!
March 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close