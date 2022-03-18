Previous
Church by bruni
Photo 4198

Church

I posted a church yesterday and yes, the churches are open for visitation.
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful
March 18th, 2022  
KV ace
Lovely interior.
March 18th, 2022  
Kate ace
A peaceful place
March 18th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
March 18th, 2022  
