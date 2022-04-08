Sign up
Photo 4219
Look at him stealing bird food
Grace and I spent a lovely afternoon yesterday in Edwards Garden in Toronto. We didn't see too many birds, but this little rascal took care of the bird food.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
1
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6906
photos
92
followers
112
following
1155% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
7th April 2022 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
garden
,
feeders
,
edwards
,
pics_by_bruni
,
sixws-129
Susan Wakely
ace
Any opportunity.
April 8th, 2022
