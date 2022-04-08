Previous
Look at him stealing bird food by bruni
Look at him stealing bird food

Grace and I spent a lovely afternoon yesterday in Edwards Garden in Toronto. We didn't see too many birds, but this little rascal took care of the bird food.
8th April 2022

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Susan Wakely ace
Any opportunity.
April 8th, 2022  
